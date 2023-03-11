Melbourne [Australia], March 11: Australian quick Jhye Richardson will be missing the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is also likely to miss the Ashes series against England after undergoing surgery to overcome issues in his hamstring. Jhye Richardson Ruled Out of ODI Series vs India, Doubtful for IPL 2023: Report.

Richardson suffered a recurrence of hamstring issues while playing club cricket last week, during his attempt to return to action after pulling his hamstring during the Big Bash League (BBL). He was also ruled out of the ODI series against India starting from March 17. He took the surgery option in order to find a long-term solution.

He was due to represent Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL after a stint with Punjab Kings in 2021. "Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact," Richardson tweeted as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "Frustrating? Absolutely. But I am now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let's do this," added Richardson.

Richardson's body has let him down during the last two seasons as he had undergone major shoulder surgery in 2019, which led to him missing the ICC Cricket World Cup and the Ashes that year. After taking a maiden five-wicket haul in Tests in Adelaide in December 2021, his first Test since his shoulder injury, but a nagging heel injury ruled out of the next match and he has not featured in the longer format ever since.

Jhye played in T20I and ODI series during the 2022 tour to Sri Lanka. He had an interrupted pre-season for Western Australia. His soft-tissue concerns led to him playing just two Sheffield Shield and one Marsh Cup match before BBL.

"Obviously it is devastating that he has re-injured that hamstring again and he is going to miss a significant amount of time to get his hamstring right," Western Australia coach Adam Voges said.

"We all feel for Jhye and we are hopeful that whatever they come with as a solution can fix his hamstring and we get him back out there because it has been a tough 12 months for him," concluded Voges.

