London [UK], November 30 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday said that Raul Jimenez is "being assessed with a scan" at a hospital after the player was stretchered off the field during the match against Arsenal.

During the Premier League clash, Jimenez took a heavy blow to the head after a horrific collision with Arsenal's David Luiz.

Also Read | KXIP Coach Wasim Jaffer Takes a Sly Dig At Glenn Maxwell After His Half-Century During India vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2020.

"Raul Jimenez is stretchered from the field after he and David Luiz clash heads inside the Wolves box. Fabio Silva comes on in his place. We will bring you more information on Raul as soon as we have it," Wolves tweeted during the match.

After the match, the club wrote: "Raul's head injury is being assessed with a scan at a London hospital. We will continue to update with more information as soon as we have it."

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Criticises Virat Kohli for ‘T20’ Type of Captaincy in 2nd ODI Against Australia.

Wolves secured a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the match with Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence scoring one goal each.

Wolves' Adama Traore Diarra termed it an important victory but stressed that the health of his teammate is the "most important" thing.

"Important win. But most important is the health of our teammate. Stay strong, @Raul_Jimenez9," the player tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)