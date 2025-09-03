Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Yuva Telangana Championship 2025, feeder into the Telugu Kabaddi League, concluded on Wednesday at the LB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with Jogulamba Lions defeating Bhadradi Braves 35-21 in the final to be crowned champions.

Before the final, the last two matches of the Super 4 stage were played. In the first encounter, Yadadri Yoddhas delivered a commanding 66-45 win over Basara Vidyuts. It was an all-round performance from the Yoddhas, who finished their campaign strongly even though they missed out on a place in the final. Vidyuts struggled to keep pace and bowed out of the competition with yet another defeat.

The last Super 4 game turned out to be a dress rehearsal for the final as Bhadradi Braves edged Jogulamba Lions 45-44. The game was tightly contested, and in the end, a late all-out gave the Braves the narrow win.

However, when it mattered most, the Lions turned the tables in the title clash. Led by G Raju, who scored 12 raid points, and Aakula Naveen, who anchored the defence with 8 tackle points, the Lions produced a complete performance to outplay the Braves. The Braves failed to replicate their earlier form and struggled throughout the final, as the Lions claimed a comfortable 35-21 win to lift the Yuva Telangana Championship 2025 trophy.

The tournament once again underlined the role of the Yuva Championships as a platform for emerging kabaddi talent. The best performers from both Yuva Andhra and Yuva Telangana Championships will now be in contention to feature in the Telugu Kabaddi League, continuing the pathway from grassroots to the professional stage.

Top Raiders of Yuva Telangana Championship 2025:

G Raju - 115 points, Kethavath Hanumanthu - 85 points, Thelgu Shivakrishna - 48 points, Kunta Sushank - 43 points, Ramavath Ganesh - 33 points

Top Defenders of Yuva Telangana Championship 2025: Ashish - 21 points, Aakula Naveen - 21 points, Darm Shivakumar - 20 points, Banavath Saidulu - 19 points, Tejavath Srinath - 17 points. (ANI)

