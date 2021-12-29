London, Dec 29 (AP) John Terry is back at Chelsea after taking up a coaching consultancy role in the club's academy.

Terry, who played 717 games for Chelsea and is one of the team's greatest players, will work with players and coaching staff in the youth development program, the club said Wednesday.

“As well as delivering on-field coaching, our former club captain will contribute to coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players and support parent dialogue,” Chelsea said.

Terry retired from playing in 2018 and gained some coaching experience as assistant manager at Aston Villa from 2018-21.

He will start his new role next month. (AP)

