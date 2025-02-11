Dubai [UAE], February 11 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled the Men's and Women's Players of the Month for January 2025 as the West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican and Australia batter Beth Mooney.

Warrican, with his left-arm spin, inspired the Caribbean team to their first Test win in Pakistan since 1990. On the other hand, Mooney was at her scintillating best as Australia convincingly outclassed England in the Ashes.

With his memorable performance in the sub-continent, Warrican won his maiden ICC Men's Player of the Month award by fending off tough competition from two standout spinners, Pakistan's seasoned ball tweaker Noman Ali and India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The 32-year-old's scythed 19 wickets in two Test matches in January at an average of just 9.00.

Despite Pakistan winning the series opener, Warrican returned with ten wickets in Multan's spin-friendly conditions. In the first innings, he registered figures of 3/69 which was preceded by his career-best spell of 7/32 in the second.

He continued to outshine everyone with his brilliance in the second Test, not only with the ball but also with the bat in hand. He arrived at the crease when the West Indies were tottering at 95/9 in the first innings, and lifted the spirits with his unbeaten 36. His exploits with Kemar Roach foiled the Pakistan onslaught and propelled the tourists to a respectable total of 163.

With contributions of 4/43 and 5/27, his all-round heroics heralded a historic 120-run victory. He was crowned with the Player of the Series accolade, a recognition for his sensational performance.

Warrican becomes the first West Indian to win the award since his compatriot spinner Gudakesh Motie achieved the feat back in May 2024.

"It's an honour to win this award. One of my goals for this year was my first five-for in Test cricket, but I did not think that it would be this grand! I see this as one small step in my cricketing career, and I look forward to many more. I promised my captain something special in this series, especially when my father, my biggest supporter, predicted a phenomenal performance for me," Warrican said as quoted from ICC.

"Multan has a special place in my heart: not only because of the historic win for the West Indies, beating Pakistan away from home but also by earning this prestigious award," he added.

In the women's category, Mooney exhibited her trademark firepower in statement performances across ODI and T20I encounters.

After a subdued start to the series, the opener dug deep with a battling half-century in the third ODI in Hobart. When Australia were struggling at 59/4, Mooney resisted a resurgent England with 50 from 64 balls, setting the platform for the home side to post 308 and secure the ODI sweep.

In the T20I contests that followed, Mooney consolidated her position as the top-ranked batter, striking 213 runs at a blistering strike rate of 146.89.

Scores of 75 and 44 came before a stunning unbeaten 94 in 63 balls in Adelaide, her highest score in over five years in the format which laid the foundation of Australia's success against their fierce rivals.

Mooney overcame the West Indies' Karishma Ramharack and India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup winner Gongadi Trisha to take the coveted prize.

Her latest recognition ensures a second successive win for an Australian player after Annabel Sutherland was honoured in December.

"It's an honour to be named the ICC Women's Player of the Month and I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me. January was an incredible month for the Australian Women's Cricket Team. Winning the Ashes in front of a home crowd was very special and to complete the series playing in the first ever day-night Test at the MCG in front of a record crowd for a Women's Test is a moment that we will all never forget. This team continues to achieve amazing results, and I am so proud to be a part of it," Mooney added. (ANI)

