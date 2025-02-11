After winning the T20I series 4-1, India national cricket team have successfully clinched the IND vs ENG ODI series 2025, too, by winning the first two games of the three-match bilateral. This is the last match for both teams before they enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This being a mandatory game, with the series already decided, it has nothing to offer but an important last rehearsal game ahead of the mega event. IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out in India Against England Clash

The Men in Blue have been brilliant in both T20Is and ODIs against England, which is surely a good sign after the disastrous result they had against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It would be interesting to see who among the sidelined players get the opportunity in this one, with the series already decided. Another thing to look for would be if Team India can whitewash England national cricket team in the ODIs after they narrowly missed to do so in T20Is. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Ahmedabad.

England have been too bad in the series, and it's surely a sign of worry just ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They will be facing tough sides like Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan in the group stage of the tournament. A win would boost their morale. Given the fact that India have already won the series, some players are likely to be rested and one of them includes Shreyas Iyer, who can make way for Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper might also replace KL Rahul in India's playing XI. Arshdeep Singh might also be given a game with Mohammed Shami rested. Indian Cricket Team Urges People To Join ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ Campaign Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video)

IND vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

India national cricket team and England national cricket team have faced each other in 109 One-Day internationals till now. Men in Blue have come out victorious 60 times, while the Three Lions have emerged victorious on 44 occasions, with three ending as no -results, and two being drawn.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Key Players

Rohit Sharma Joe Root Virat Kohli Jos Buttler Adil Rashid Shubman Gill

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Key Battles

The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI is expected to be a crucial one for Indian star batters Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma. Some key battles are likely to be seen in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 which might impact the outcome of the match. Rohit Sharma vs Adil Rashid is a contest that fans would love to watch. Also how Harry Brook tackles Varun Chakaravarthy will be something fans might be interested in to looking forward to as well. Indian Cricket Team Urges People To Join ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’ Campaign Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video)

The 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma scored a century and reclaimed his form in the second ODI. He needs to show his consistency. Virat Kohli is dealing with ill-form and needs to play big knocks. Rishabh Pant might get an opportunity here with the series decided already, he needs to prove his spot in the middle order. How he plays the England spinners will be interesting. Joe Root and Jos Buttler also need to assert their dominance as key batsmen in the England team. Adil Rashid might play a vital role in being the most seasoned spinner.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The third ODI between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 12. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series is Star Sports Network in India. Fans can find viewing options for the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. DD Sports will also provide IND vs ENG 2025 live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans also have an online viewing option on Disney+ Hotstar, which will provide IND vs ENG ODI 2025 live streaming on its app and website, which will need a subscription. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian National Cricket Team Stars Arrive in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 (See Pics).

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/ Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

England National Cricket Team Likely XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

