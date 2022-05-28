Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler on Friday equalled the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli, for scoring the most number of centuries in a T20 league.

Buttler achieved this feat during the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, where he smashed his fourth ton of the season.

Earlier, Kohli held the record with four centuries to his name in 2016. In the same year, he scored 973 runs, which is the highest by any player in the history of IPL.

Talking about Buttler, the Englishman has smashed a whopping total of 824 runs, at an average of 58.86, and a strike rate of 151.47 in IPL 2022, so far. He also registered four half-centuries to his name.

Coming to the match, great knocks by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a cameo of Sanju Samson helped RR chase down the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets each to restrict RCB at 157/8.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday. (ANI)

