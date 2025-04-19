Ahmedabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 97 and shared a 119-run partnership with Sherfane Rutherford (43) as Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging 204-run target, Buttler took just 54 balls for his 97 (11x4, 4x6), as GT completed the task in 19.2 overs. Had Buttler scored a 100, it would have been his eighth IPL century.

Earlier, invited to bat, DC managed 203 for eight on an easy-paced pitch with skipper Axar Patel top-scoring for the visitors with his 39-run knock off 32 balls, while Tristian Stubbs (31) and Ashutosh Sharma (37) also made useful contributions for their side.

Pacer Prasid Krishna (4/41) was the standout bowler for the home side.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 203 for 8 in 20 overs. (Acar Patel 39, Tristan Stubbs 31; Prasidh Krishna 4/41).

Gujarat Titans: 204 for 3 in 19.2 overs (Sai Sudharsan 36, Jos Buttler 97 not out, Sherfane Rutherford 43). PTI AM

