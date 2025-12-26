Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): England pacer Josh Tongue made history, as he became the first bowler from his team to take a five-wicket haul during the prestigious Boxing Day Test fixture at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 21st century, playing a crucial role in cutting short Australia's innings to just two sessions on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test on Friday.

Tongue produced the aggression, ruthlessness and venom that England fans had been waiting for. Having already lost the Ashes Test series and extending their wait for their first triumph in Australia since 2010/11, England and particularly Tongue, came to MCG for the prestigious fixture with vengeance in their eyes. Playing for the Three Lions badge on the chest, Tongue played for the fiery English pride, which has suffered many wounds in Australia since their last Ashes series win there, having been winless in the last 18 Tests there.

Darren Gough and Dean Headley had taken a five-for at MCG- back in 1998.

In the first session itself, after Gus Atkinson had drawn the first blood by removing Travis Head (12), Josh Tongue got three wickets of Jake Weatherland (10) and two of Australia's premier batters, Steve Smith (9) and Marnus Labuschagne (6) in quick succession. Australia was down 51/4 and ended the first session at 72/4. Smith was his most prized scalp, getting him for the third time in as many meetings, with the legendary batter having made only 35 runs in 69 balls against the 28-year-old pacer at an average of just 11.66. Tongue also suffocated Labuschagne, dismissing him twice and managing just 15 runs in 62 balls.

In the second session, while skipper Ben Stokes and Atkinson reduced Australia to 91/6, a 52-run stand between Cameron Green (17 in 34 balls, with two fours) and Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) looked threatening. But a direct hit from Green dimmed Australia's hopes again. It was only a matter of time before Tongue wiped off the tail, an art he is known really well for, getting Neser and the final wicket of Scott Boland. Australia was wiped out for 152 in 45.2 overs. Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) was another notable contributor for Australia.

This is the third time that Australia were bundled out within 50 overs in an home Ashes Test since 2000, after 98 in 42.5 overs at the same venue in 2010 and 132 in 45.2 overs in the ongoing series opener in Perth. (ANI)

