India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India national women's cricket team looks to secure a series victory as they face the Sri Lanka national women's cricket team in the third T20 International (T20I) on December 26. Leading the five-match IND-W vs SL-W T20I 2025 series 2-0, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side moves the action in Thiruvananthapuram. After dominant performances in the first two matches in Visakhapatnam, the Women in Blue are just one win away from sealing yet another trophy. India Women Beat Sri Lanka Women By 7 Wickets in 2nd T20I 2025; Shafali Verma's Destructive 69* Drives Hosts to Comprehensive Win.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 Date Friday, Dec 26 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Greenfield International Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports Network (live telecast) and JioHotstar (live streaming)

How to Watch IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Fans in India have options to follow the IND-W vs SL-W action live:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the India Women National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women National Cricket Team five-match IND-W vs SL-W T20I series 2025. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs SL-W T20I 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch theIND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 match on the Star Sports Network channels. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Batter to Hit 4000 Runs in Women's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20I 2025.

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 Team News and Key Players

India enters this clash as the heavy favorite. In the second T20I, opener Shafali Verma starred with a blistering 69 off 34 balls, helping India chase down 129 in less than 12 overs. Earlier in the series, Jemimah Rodrigues anchored the first victory with an unbeaten half-century, while Smriti Mandhana made history by becoming only the second woman to cross 4,000 T20I runs.

Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, faces a must-win situation. The visitors have struggled to post competitive totals, managing only 121 and 128 in the first two games. To keep the series alive, their batting unit will need to find a way past India’s disciplined bowling attack, which has been bolstered by the impressive debut of young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma.

