Turin (Italy), Jan 12 (AP) Expelled from European competition by UEFA this season, Juventus is still in contention for two of Italy's domestic titles.

Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat trick and the Bianconeri beat visiting Frosinone 4-0 on Thursday to advance into a matchup with Lazio in the Italian Cup semifinals.

In Serie A, Juventus trails leader Inter Milan by two points at the season's midpoint.

The Turin club was removed from the third-tier Europa Conference League by UEFA for this season for a false accounting case.

Massimiliano Allegri marked his 400th match as Juventus coach, becoming only the third manager to achieve that milestone with the club after Giovanni Trapattoni (596) and Marcello Lippi (405).

Milik put Juventus ahead with a penalty 10 minutes in following a foul on Fabio Miretti. Then he completed a counterattack after exchanging passes with United States international Weston McKennie. His third was a tap in and then Kenan Yildiz added the fourth following another assist from McKennie.

Lazio beat city rival Roma in a derby on Wednesday. The other semifinal features Atalanta against Fiorentina. (AP)

