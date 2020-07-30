Cagliari [Italy], July 30 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against Cagliari, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said that they might play with the Under-23 players in this season's final Serie A game to allow first-team players to make the "best recovery."

Juventus faced a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cagliari here on Thursday.

"Conceding 40 goals this season might be a concern, but tonight's game was not. We had we injured players and we came off a championship win 68 hours ago, so it was an atypical game that should be taken for what it is," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

"We must become more solid. But we are the only ones in Europe who have played five games in 12 days, the league has created huge problems for us. Let's see how we are tomorrow and if it is appropriate to deploy the Under-23s on Saturday against Roma to make the best recovery," he added.

The defeat did not impact Juventus much as they have already sealed the Serie A title of the 2019-2020 season. Juventus secured the trophy on Monday when they registered a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. This was the club's ninth successive Serie A title.

The Serie A table-toppers, Juventus, have 83 points with a four-point lead over the second-placed Inter Milan.

In the final match of this season's Serie A, Juventus will take on Roma on August 2. As the Serie A title is already confirmed, Juventus will be focusing more on the Champions League where they will compete against Lyon on August 8. (ANI)

