Chorzow [Poland], June 5 (ANI): India's Jyothi Yarraji claimed the fourth spot in the women's 100m hurdles event at the 69th Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2023 athletics meet in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday, according to Olympics.com

Yarraji finished just outside the top three in 13.03 seconds in a strong eight-woman field at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event.

Also Read | Formula 1: Max Verstappen Wins Spanish GP 2023 from Pole Position for 40th Career Victory.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico and Alaysha Johnson of the USA clocked the same time of 12.42s to finish as joint winners.

Natalia Christofi of Cyprus clocked 12.84 to bag a third place at the Silesian Stadium.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Breaks Tie with Rafael Nadal by Reaching 17th French Open Quarterfinals, Beats Juan Pablo Varillas in Fourth Round.

Yarraji's performance in Poland was slower than her national record of 12.82 seconds, but it was her fourth-best personal time.

Yarraji won the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles event in the T-Meeting 2023 athletics competition in Tilburg, the Netherlands, before to the Poland meet, with a time of 13.20s.

The 23-year-old Indian also won gold with a season-best time of 12.84 seconds at the Kurpfalz Gala 2023 athletics meet in Weinheim, Germany, in May.

Yarraji ran 12.89 seconds in the Federation Cup 2023 in Ranchi earlier to qualify for the Asian Athletics Championships, which will be held in Thailand this July. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)