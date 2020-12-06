Quai Antoine [Monaco], December 6 (ANI): Kibiwott Kandie on Sunday smashed the world record in the half marathon, clocking 57:32 at the Valencia Half Marathon.

The 24-year-old Kenyan, who finished second at the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, in October, knocked 29 seconds from the previous record of 58:01 set by Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019.

The achievement of the world record was the target from the outset, with the leaders covering the opening five kilometres in 13:37 and 10 kilometres in 27:25, suggesting that a historic run was in the making.

Kandie, who was running his fourth half marathon of the year, began to push the pace in the 14th kilometre, bringing the leaders through 15 kilometres in 41:10, with fellow Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, the reigning world champion over the distance, on his shoulder.

Over the next five kilometres, Kandie and Kiplimo took turns with the lead until the 21st kilometre when Kandie made his decisive move.

In a race of unprecedented quality, the next three men also finished inside the previous world record.

Kiplimo was second in 57:37, while Kipruto was third in 57:49. Kenyan Alexander Mutiso was fourth, clocking 57:59.

Genzebe Dibaba won the women's race in 1:05:18, the fastest ever debut over the distance. (ANI)

