While fans are missing Rohit Sharma in India vs Australia T20I series, the veteran opener seems to be in a jolly ‘mood.’ Taking to Instagram, the Hitman shared some funky pictures in which he can be seen sporting Real Madrid jersey. Notably, Rohit is India’s official brand ambassador for La Liga. For the unversed, the 33-year-old is currently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to recover from his hamstring injury which he sustained in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Although there were many mysteries behind his absence from the Indian team, he looks in a positive frame of mind. Rohit Sharma Shares Super Stylish Picture as Veteran Opener ‘Eyes’ to Comeback.

“Moods,” Rohit wrote while sharing four of his snaps on the picture-sharing website. The comment section of the post got flooded in no time with fans urging the dasher to get back on the field. While many asked about his fitness status, several wished for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, let’s look at Sharma’s latest Instagram post. Virat Kohli Once Again Drops a Catch! Indian Captain Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes.

View Pics!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Meanwhile, Rohit’s next assessment is on December 11, which will determine his participation in the Test series against Australia. With the four-match series getting underway on December 17, Rohit is all but set to miss out on the first two Test matches. However, he can still join the national team for the remaining two Test matches.

The Men in Blue have indeed missed Rohit on the ongoing tour as they lost the ODI series 1-2. They, however, have made an impressive start to the T20I series with an 11-run win in the first game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).