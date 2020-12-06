Olympian Vijender Singh threatened to return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the controversial farm laws were not withdrawn. Singh, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he would return the country’s top sporting honour if the central government does not repeal the contentious farm laws. Singh was joined by other eminent sportspersons in the ongoing farmers' protest at the Delhi border in Singhu. Arjuna awardees Rajbir Kaur and Gurmail Singh, who played hockey, former wrestler Kartar Singh, boxer Jaipal Singh and Dhyan Chand Award winner Ajit Singh were among the other sportspersons who have threatened to return their awards. Vijender Singh Joins Farmers' Protest at Singhu Border, Says 'Will Return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award If Farm Laws Not Withdrawn'.

"If the government doesn't withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI while speaking at the Singhu border where Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also had given a speech a day earlier. Farmers Protest: Farm Laws Will Not Be Repealed, Amendments Can Be Made, Says MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary.

“I got the award for making the country proud at the international arena, but the way the government is dealing with the farmers is unacceptable. So, in protest I will return the award and all other benefits that I got along with the award,” he added.

“Hope the government listens to the farmers’ demands and resolve the issue soon, otherwise this protest will turn out to be a nation-wide agitation. I appeal to all the sportspersons to contribute in this revolution, in this fight for the farmers’ rights." Here is a short video clip of Vijender Singh speaking at the protest site.

Boxer Vijender Singh Speaking at Farmers' Protest at Singhu

Olympian Vijender Singh to return country’s top sports award Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in protest against the govt’s new farm laws. pic.twitter.com/4bgnrD5022 — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 6, 2020

On Saturday, boxing legends Kaur Singh, Jaipal Singh and Gurbax Singh Sandhu, who were instrumental in Vijender Singh winning the bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics, 2009 World Championships and 2010 Commonwealth Games, have also threatened to return their awards if the central government did not heed to farmers’ demands.

