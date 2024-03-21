By Aniket Datta

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Ahead of his debut as skipper of his IPL franchise and last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans, Indian batting prodigy Subhman Gill received glowing praise from marquee teammate Kane Williamson.

In an exclusive chat with ANI a day before the curtains go up on this year's Indian Premier League, Williamson, who carried the leadership mantle on his sholduers for New Zealand for a number of years, spoke highly of young Gill's leadership skills saying he is blessed with a 'cricketing brain', which will help him to lead the franchise in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich domestic league.

Calling Gill, who scored a couple of centuris in a phenemonal red-ball series against England at home, as a 'world class' cricketer, the premier Kiwi batter said he has already spent a bit of time with the 24-year-old off the field during the last edition of the league and is 'excited' for the new season.

"Firstly, he is a world class player and has a really good cricketing brain. I spent a bit of time with him last year and is excited to play alongside him again in this IPL season," Williamson told ANI.

Asked if he would share his leadership experience with the young batter as he gets ready to don the skipper's hat at Gujarat Titans and lead his team out on the field, the former New Zealand captain, who is ranked among the top batters in world cricket today, said he would be 'supporting' Gill in 'any and whatever way' he would like.

Williamson added that Gill needs to be 'authentic' and back his batting and leadership abilities in the 17th season of the IPL.

"I look forward to supporting Shubman Gill in any way that I can or whatever way that he would like. But ultimately, its about Shubman being authentic to himself and backing himself and I know that everyone would really support him with all that and look forward to doing that," he added.

On whether GT would miss the services of marquee all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led the franchise to championship glory in their debut IPL season, the former New Zealand skipper said the former did an 'amazing job' for the Titans but every year, there's a change in personnel and support staff at all franchises.

Also coming out in praise of the 'fantastic' support staff of the Titans, who, he said, have contributed to the team's success with their wealth of experience and cricketing brains.

Williamson added that it was an 'exciting environment' around which Gill will make his captaincy debut in the tournament.

"Hardik is an amazing player and did an amazing job here. But as we see every year, there are changes to teams and environments and that's the change for us. With that, there's always comes a change in leadership and a slightly different approach and direction. We have had a fantastic support staff here for a few years. There's a lot of experience and cricketing brains to decide how things would operate here. I think it's an exciting and nice environment for Shubman to start his captaincy," Williamson added.

Pandya moved back to his former franchise--Mumbai Indians--following two great seasons with the Titans, during which the team lifted the IPL trophy in its debut season in 2022.

However, the Baroda all-rounder will be fronting up as captain of the Mumbai franchise this time, replacing long-time skipper Rohit Sharma.

On pace spearhead Mohammed Shami set to miss this IPL season with an injury, the New Zealander said it was "not something one would wish for but injuries are a part of professional sports".

"Mohammed Shami is an amazing bowler and an amazing cricketer. It's not something you would wish for but injuries are part of professional sports and it's just (about) adjusting to that," he added.

Williamson pointed out that the Titans have a number of "talented and experienced" players to compensate for Shami's absence.

"We have a number of talented players and obviously experienced players as well who have come to the group, like Umesh and a number of other guys. But Shami's a special cricketer and a world-class cricketer. So it's not ideal when you lose some of those options," he added.

Earlier in March, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that star India pacer Shami will miss the upcoming IPL with Gujarat Titans (GT). In an official statement, BCCI stated that Shami is currently being monitored by the BCCI's medical team after he underwent a surgery on his Achilles tendon in February.

Talking about GT's lung opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), the Kiwi batter said every game is 'exciting' in the IPL, with a 'fantastic' crowd but the Gujarat-based franchise will be focusing on cricket.

"I mean, every game's exciting in the IPL. You know the crowd is fantastic and get that sort of feeling when the start of the tournament is near. But for us, it's focusing on the cricket, what we want to try as a team and I am sure Mumbai will be looking to that in their own way," Williamson added.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering clash on March 24 at Ahmedabad, the former's home ground.

Asked if the IPL 2024 would help all overseas stars to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which would be co-hosted by the Caribbean and the US, the 33-year-old said it will be a 'positive thing' to be playing the cash-rich league right ahead of the premier world event but his focus will be on the IPL.

"I would not say the word preparation. It's nice that there's a lot of T20 cricket now. If you factor in the IPL and on the back of it, the T20 World Cup,. So. I am sure all the players involved would enjoy that... So, that's a positive thing but the focus is on the tournament," he added.

On England's 'Bazball' cricket that came a cropper during the recent red-ball series against India, the New Zealand batting icon said the name 'doesn't justify' what the new approach is tipped to accomplish.

"It (Bazball) is a name that probably doesn't justify what it is trying to do," the former Kiwi skipper opined.

Praising Rohit Sharma's India for running riot against England and sealing a dominating 4-1 series win, Williamson said the hosts were 'formidable' against the visitors. He added that Indians deserve a lot of credit for winning the series in the manner they did despite missing some gun players both on the batting and bowling fronts.

"They have been playing some amazing cricket and most teams have come to India and some of the adjustments that you have to make are challenging and that contrasting to other parts of the world. They have lot of success... and have been going well for them but cricket's still cricket's, and all teams are competitive, you all conditions change and you can win and lose games. Also, India at home were a formidable side and they show their depth throughout that series having a number of players out and called upon so many players. Credits to the quality of India," the former Kiwi skipper added.

After suffering a shock defeat in the opening Test, the Indians made a roaring comeback, winning the next four by comfortable margins to take the five-match series 4-1.

In the fifth and final Test in the scenic Dharamshala, the hosts cruised to a massive win by an innings and 64 runs over the beleaguered and deflated visitors. (ANI)

