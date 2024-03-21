Virat Kohli seemed to captivate the audience not just with his presence but also his Kannada-speaking skills, which most weren't very aware of. The star batter was not only out of action for two months but also did not make any public appearance. And fans had gathered in numbers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to attend the RCB Unbox event on March 19 where the former skipper was present, much to the joy of the hundreds who were present and many more who watched it from the comfort of their homes. While addressing the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli said, " I just want to let everyone know, "Idu' RCB'ya Hosa Adhyaya," and this caused a massive buzz among the crowd, which responded with loud cheers. 'Idu RCB Hosa Adhyaya' Virat Kohli Speaks Kannada At the RCB Unbox Event in M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral!

What Does ‘Idu RCB'ya Hosa Adhyaya’ Mean?

But ever since Kohli delivered this message in Kannada, there have been a lot of fans, those who don't know the language and have looked for its meaning. Don't worry, we have got you covered. "Idu' RCB'ya Hosa Adhyaya", in Kannada, translates to English as "This is a new chapter for RCB." The statement by Kohli makes perfect sense as it is on this very day and event that the franchise underwent a name change, rechristening itself from 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' to 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru'. The franchise also had a new logo and jersey with a blue-and-red colour combination, which is a significant shift from the black-and-white of the previous seasons. ‘I Feel Embarrassed When You Refer Me as the King’, Virat Kohli Reacts to On Being Called King By Presenter During RCB Unbox Event Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the reigning champions, on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. RCB has been among the perennial underachievers in the IPL, as it has yet to win the title. Earlier, the RCB women's team won the first title in the history of the franchise by clinching the WPL 2024 trophy.

