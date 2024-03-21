Faf du Plessis reunited with former IPL teammates MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024 opening match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The current RCB captain, du Plessis, played with Gaikwad and Dhoni for the last time in 2021 when CSK won the title. He was, however, released by the franchise before the 2022 season. Things have changed in the past three years as Gaikwad, Du Plessis' opening partner at CSK, became the new captain of the five-time winners after Dhoni relinquished that role. IPL 2024: Can Ruturaj Gaikwad Fill In The Shoes of MS Dhoni or Will 2022 Repeat For Chennai Super Kings?

Faf du Plessis Reunites With MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad

The tournament opener is tomorrow but camaraderie is already winning tonight 🤩 This is Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water presents RCB Shorts! 📱#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #ChooseBold #IPL2024 #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/J0wPVvxiOE — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 21, 2024

