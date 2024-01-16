Hamilton [New Zealand], January 16 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday confirmed that skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the last three matches of the Kiwis' ongoing T20I series against Pakistan.

Williamson was retired hurt with a hamstring injury during his side's 21-run victory in Hamilton on Sunday.

On Monday, the 33-year-old underwent a scan after sustaining the hamstring injury. He was always due to miss the third 20-over match on Wednesday, now Williamson will miss the rest of the T20I series. Right-handed batter Will Young will replace him for the rest of the three matches.

The Kiwi skipper retired hurt on the score of 26 on Sunday, after feeling stiffness in his right hamstring.

"It's the same leg as what his knee injury was on," New Zealand's coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"He's gone home to Tauranga. He'll get a scan today. Until I know more about the scan, then I haven't got any further updates at this stage. Will Young was going to join the team anyway for this [part of the] series. Kane wasn't going to join. I think it's likely that Will will stay on, but until we get the scan results from Kane, then we can't make a further decision," he added.

"I think it's unlikely he will play. I mean with the Test matches so close as well and probably in the big scheme of things in the short term for us has higher priority then I think it's likely we'll try and make sure that he's right for that," Stead said of if Williamson would feature in the final T20Is.

The Kiwis are scheduled to play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Australia. Stead stated that star pacer Trent Boult's availability is uncertain.

"We've tried to catch up a couple of times but haven't managed to do so. That'll be something we work out later. I'm not sure what his commitments are right at that time yet, so I still have to work that out," Stead said. (ANI)

