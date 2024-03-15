Macau, Mar 15 (PTI) Indian golfers Shiv Kapur and Veer Ahlawat shot 67 and 68 respectively in the second round to emerge as the only two Indians to make the cut at the International Series Macau here on Friday.

While Kapur was Tied-42 with a two-day total of five-under, Ahlawat (68-68) was in tied-60th place.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, SSP Chawrasia, Karandeep Kochhar, S Chikkarangappa, Rashid Khan and Gaganjeet Bhullar missed the cut, while Jeev Milkha Singh withdrew after the first round.

Spain's David Puig and Jbe Kruger from South Africa took the halfway lead shooting in the low 60s.

Puig, winner of the season-opening IRS Malaysian Open, shot a six-under-par 64, while Kruger fired a 63.

