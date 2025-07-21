Shillong, Jul 21 (PTI) Buoyed by a string of strong performances at national championships in recent times, Meghalaya's young karatekas are set to showcase their skills at home as more than 700 participants from 101 schools gear up for the 31st State Level Inter School Karate Tournament 2025.

The All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association is organising the three-day tournament from July 24 to 26 at the Multipurpose Indoor Hall, SAI, NEHU campus in Shillong.

A total of 731 karatekas have registered for the event, up from 609 last year, marking a new record and reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the martial art among school students in the state.

Meghalaya's karate contingent has earned national acclaim in recent times. At the National Shoto Cup Karate Championship 2023 in Khandala, the state team was crowned overall champions with an impressive haul of 109 medals, including 45 gold.

The success continued with 22 medals at the SEIKOKAI All India Karate Championship (February 2024), 32 medals at the All India Independence Karate Championship (August 2024), and 12 medals at the Federation Cup Premier League & Youth League Championship (November 2024), all held in New Delhi.

Last year, St Anthony's Higher Secondary School were the champions in the boys' category, while Sacred Heart Girls Higher Secondary School claimed the girls' title.

