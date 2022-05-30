Paris, May 30 (AP) Daria Kasatkina has matched her best performance in a major by reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi.

The 20th-seeded Kasatkina saved a break point as she served for the match and clinched it on back-to-back unforced errors from Giorgi.

She will next play either Madison Keys or Veronika Kudermetova.

"I'm excited about the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, most important," said Kasatkina, who reached the quarterfinals at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2018.

"It doesn't matter who is on the other side of the net." (AP)

