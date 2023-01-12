Adelaide, Jan 12 (AP) Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina has defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Thursday over the two-time former Wimbledon champion.

Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5), 7-5. Badosa is seeded No. 9.

Kasatkina has won two of three previous matches against Badosa.

Kasatkina said she was satisfied with her victory — and her first "win over Kvitova. They met on clay in 2018 with Kvitova winning 6-4. 6-0.

“I'm really happy with my performance,” Kasatkina said, “the way I was able to keep my focus in the tiebreak." (AP)

