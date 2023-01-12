After the first ODI triumph, team India (IND) will be keen to seal the series when they take on Sri Lanka (SL) in the second ODI on Thursday, January 12 at Iconic Eden Garden, Kolkata. The second ODI will kick-start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India got better off Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI on Tuesday to take a 1-0 in the series. The second ODI is anticipated to see a strong comeback from Dasun Shanaka led Sri Lanka to keep their hopes in the series alive. Team India Celebrate Rahul Dravid’s Birthday After Arrival in Kolkata Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

India's top-order batting was the standout in the first ODI on Tuesday. The hosts adopted the positive approach in the series opener from the word go. Following a groundbreaking 143-run opening partnership in just 19.4 overs between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, another impactful inning in the middle appeared to be all that was needed to keep the momentum going. A guarded innings from former captain Virat Kohli with 113 off 87, which included 12 fours and a six, was an impromptu exhibition of batting as required at that instant, brought about by one of the greats of the sport. Thanks to the brilliant knocks by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli that abled India to erect a humongous total of 373 runs in 50 overs for visitors to chase.

Sri Lanka managed to cross the 300 mark only due to an unbeaten hundred by the skipper Dasun Shanaka and 72 run knock by opener Pathum Nissanka. However, Sri Lanka never looked into the chase as the team failed to hike the required run rate in the available 50 overs. Mohammed Siraj has been valuable for team India with the new ball as he once again pulled off early two wickets to break the back of opponents. Speedster Umran Malik complemented Siraj from the other side to get rid of three other batters, with Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya taking one wicket apiece. With the second ODI a must-win for Sri Lanka, the Dasun Shanaka-led side will be eager to put their best foot forward in the second ODI on Thursday.

When Is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023 is scheduled on January 12 (Thursday) at Iconic Eden Garden in Kolkata. The match will start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 PM IST. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule and Venue Not Announced Yet, Tournament to be Held in September.

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023 on TV?

Start Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights for India vs Sri Lanka ODI series and they will provide the Live Telecast of the series in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to watch the Live Telecast of the IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023. You can also watch the game with regional commentary in Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports will also provide the Live Telecast of the match to DD Free Dish Users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the online video platform will live stream the IND vs SL ODI 2023 series. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

