India started their preparation for the upcoming ICC World Cup on a strong note. They registered a 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI. And now, Men in Blue will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the 2nd match of the series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday, January 12. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rahul Dravid's side will be looking to wrap up the 3-match ODI series and continue their good form. Sri Lanka meanwhile, will be aiming to level the series. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka ODI series and they will provide a live telecast of the match. You can also watch the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. But will DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV telecast the IND vs SL 2nd ODI? Let's take a look. Team India Celebrate Rahul Dravid’s Birthday After Arrival in Kolkata Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Indian top order had a great performance in the first ODI. Virat Kohli scored a century while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed half-centuries. India will be once again depending on their top three for scoring the bulk of the runs. Speedstar Umran Mailk has been in great form and will be hoping to continue the momentum. Opener Pathum Nissanka and captain Dasun Shanaka are the key players for the Sri Lankan team in the batting department. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga will have to be at his best to trouble this strong Indian batting lineup.

Is IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be telecasted live on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, no telecast will be available for the IND vs SL 2nd ODI on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like TATA Play, Airtel, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule and Venue Not Announced Yet, Tournament to be Held in September.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI is likely to be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) will probably provide live commentary of the game. Meanwhile, a live stream of the live commentary of Ind vs SL 2nd ODI is likely to be available on Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2023 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).