Sonipat (Haryana), [India] January 31 (ANI): Rohtak Royals, representing the city of Rohtak in the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), are aiming third consecutive win of the season when they take on Gurugram Gurus in their fourth fixture on February 1, according to a release.

Riding high on confidence after back-to-back victories in their previous encounters, the Royals will step onto the mat determined to complete a hat-trick of wins. With four points and a 24-point lead, the highest among all franchisees, Rohtak Royals currently sit second in the league standings.

The game between Rohtak Royals and Gurugram Gurus will be broadcast LIVE on Zee TV Network and DD Sports from 8:00 PM onwards on 1st February (Sunday), 2026.

Displaying grit and authority, the Royals transformed their previous encounter into a one-sided contest with a commanding second-half performance.

Their ability to deliver under pressure in both raiding and defence has been the driving force behind their impressive run. Rohtak will look to sustain that momentum and produce another dominant outing against Gurugram Gurus, who are still searching for their first points of the season.

Leading from the front, skipper Sandeep Narwal produced a heroic defensive display in the last match despite battling a severe fever. His High-5 and nine-point haul, the highest in the game, earned him the Best Defender of the Match award. Alongside him, Naveen, Himanshu, Sandeep Deswal, Aaryan and Rakesh will shoulder the responsibility of building a robust defensive wall.

The raiding unit will once again be spearheaded by star raider Vijay Malik, who was named Best Raider of the Match in the last outing. Supporting him will be Milan Dahiya, who has been in tremendous form, along with local lad Ankit Rana, who could pose a significant threat to the opposition.

Head Coach Surender Nada expressed confidence ahead of the upcoming clash, saying, "The way the boys came together in our last game, especially with Sandeep leading from the front despite his health concerns, speaks volumes about the mindset in the camp. Gurugram will come into this match with strong momentum, and in a fast-paced game like kabaddi, anything can happen on the day. Our focus, however, remains on playing to our strengths, maintaining high intensity, and staying disciplined."

Gurugram Gurus enter the fixture looking to turn their fortunes around after a 27-42 defeat to Panipat Panthers. Despite the loss, they showed flashes of promise, with Neeraj Narwal leading the raiding charge.

Led by Rahul Setpal, the Gurugram defence will aim to tighten up and contain the Royals' raiders. Still in search of their first breakthrough of the tournament, the Gurus could pose a dangerous challenge as they look to open their account against the in-form Royals. (ANI)

