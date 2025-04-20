Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) endured a difficult Indian Super League (ISL) campaign this season, finishing outside the playoff spots for the first time in four years. Hopes were high at the start under new head coach Mikael Stahre, especially following the high-profile signings of Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez. However, an opening-day defeat set a challenging tone for the season. While the team briefly regained momentum with two wins and two draws in their next four matches, they ultimately struggled to maintain consistency, as per the official website of ISL.

Then came the real slump. The Blasters suffered six defeats in their following seven games -- a dismal run that led to the departure of Stahre, with assistant coach TG Purushothaman stepping in as interim head coach.

Under his guidance, the Kochi-based side showed signs of revival, collecting 10 points out of a possible 15. But once again, consistency eluded them. In their final seven games, they managed only two wins and two draws, ultimately finishing seven points behind sixth-placed Mumbai City FC and missing out on a playoff berth.

Kerala Blasters played 24 matches this season, winning 8, drawing 5, and losing 11, finishing the campaign with a total of 29 points.

Despite the struggles of the season, there have been glimpses of hope for Kerala Blasters FC. The presence of talented players like Jesus Jimenez and Noah Sadaoui has brought moments of flair and brilliance. Alongside the new foreign duo, young talent Korou Singh has made a name for himself, stepping up in crucial moments and showing that the future could be bright despite recent setbacks. His energy and creativity have often sparked the team's attack, suggesting that the Blasters have promising assets in their ranks moving forward.

Unfortunately, the positives have been few and far between, overshadowed by a series of persistent issues. The season has been marked by an alarming number of losses, including disappointing defeats to top teams such as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa. The inability to convert draws into wins -- like in their matches against Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC -- further hurt their chances of competing at a higher level, ultimately leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

A lack of consistency plagued their campaign, while problems with team cohesion and defensive structure made things worse. Frequent defensive lapses led to soft goals at key moments, and the midfield often looked disconnected, struggling to provide the necessary link between defence and attack.

Amid the chaos, Jesus Jimenez has stood out as Kerala Blasters' best player this season and a fitting successor to last season's Golden Boot winner, Dimitrios Diamantakos. The 31-year-old Spanish forward has been vital both in scoring and creating chances, ending the campaign with 11 goals and one assist. His presence up front has often been the only ray of hope for a struggling side. On several occasions, his link-up play with Noah Sadaoui brought much-needed goals, while his leadership and composure inspired teammates to lift their game in difficult moments.

On the other end of the spectrum, 18-year-old Korou Singh has been a breath of fresh air. Singh has shown maturity beyond his age. His dynamic contributions in both attack and defence underline his versatility and immense potential. With two goals and four high-quality assists to his name, he leads the list of Indian goal contributors for the Blasters this season. His emergence is a promising sign not only for the club but also for Indian football as a whole.

Kerala Blasters have appointed David Catala as their new head coach ahead of the Kalinga Super Cup, where they'll look to put the disappointments of the season behind them and make a fresh start, beginning with a tough opening fixture against reigning champions East Bengal FC.

Beyond the tournament, however, the Blasters must craft a clear strategy to address the shortcomings revealed during their ISL campaign. Reinforcing the backline should be a top priority to offer better protection for the goalkeeper and cut down on goals conceded.

Bringing in players who align with the philosophy of the new coach is important, and nurturing budding talents could foster a more competitive environment within the squad. Holding on to crucial players and continuing to develop promising youngsters like Singh will also be vital if the Blasters are to bounce back and re-establish themselves as a serious contender in the ISL. (ANI)

