Arsenal will be facing relegation-bound Ipswich Town in an away tie this evening in the English Premier League, with the Gunners looking to consolidate their second spot in the standings. Having managed just two wins out of their last five games played in the league, the Gunners are in dire need of a victory. They did exceptionally well against Real Madrid in the Champions League and are now considered one of the favourites to lift the trophy. With one eye on the remaining games in Europe, Mikel Arteta will look to rotate his squad in the league. Opponents Ipswich Town are 18th and need a string of wins to climb out of the bottom three, which is looking highly improbable. Ipswich Town versus Arsenal will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on JioHotstar from 6:30 PM IST. UCL 2024–25: No Comeback for Real Madrid As Arsenal Reach UEFA Champions League Semifinals for First Time Since 2009.

Liam Delap has been linked with a move away to a top club and the young striker will be keen to build on his market value when he starts for Ipswich Town. Jaden Philogene has a knee injury and is ruled out of the tie. Sam Morsy and Jens Cajuste will form the double pivot in midfield with Julio Enciso as the attacking playmaker.

Jorginho is the latest to join the injury list for Arsenal, with the defensive midfielder joining the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Magalhaes on the sidelines. Declan Rice will be deployed in midfield, allowing Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko to venture forward from the central areas. Leandro Trossard will lead the attack with Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri on the wings. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Newcastle United Jump To Third Spot in Standings, Liverpool Remain League Leaders.

When is Ipswich Town vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal are set to take on Ipswich Town in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 20. The Ipswich Town vs Arsenal EPL 2024-25 match is set to be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich and it starts at 6:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ipswich Town vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Ipswich Town vs Arsenal live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Ipswich Town vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Ipswich Town vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Ipswich Town vs Arsenal live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Expect Arsenal to dominate the game and secure a key win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2025 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).