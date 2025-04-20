Manchester United produced the mother of all comebacks as they scored three goals in the last five minutes of extra time against Lyon to book their place in the semis of the Europa League. Next up for the Red Devils is a home tie against Wolves, although their games in the Premier League do not have any value left anymore. The Red Devils are 14th in the league and on course to produce their worst return in the league ever. Opponents Wolves are 17th and have secured wins in their last four games. Their winning streak has come at the right time as they look to secure their Premiership status. Manchester United versus Wolves will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on JioHotstar from 6:30 PM IST. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Newcastle United Jump To Third Spot in Standings, Liverpool Remain League Leaders.

Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joshua Zirkzee are the big names missing in action for Manchester United. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the attack for the home side with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount as the playmakers. Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen will feature in a double pivot in central midfield.

Sasa Kalajdzic, Leon Chiwone, Gonzalez Medina, Sam Johnstone, and Pedro Lima are missing in action for Wolves. Andre and Joao Gomes will look to control the tempo of the game in midfield while Matheus Cunha and Marshall Munetsi provide the creative impetus as the playmakers. Jorgen Strand Larsen will play as the striker for Wolves. Manchester United Beat Lyon in Epic Clash at Old Trafford to Qualify for UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Semi-Finals.

When is Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United would face Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 20. The Manchester United vs Wolves EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Wolves live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Manchester United vs Wolves, online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Wolves live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Manchester United claiming a 2-1 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).