Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the appointment of 249 sports persons to various positions in different departments under the sports quota for the years 2015-2019.

The decision was taken by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said here.

Five sportspersons who won medals at the 2018 Asian Games have already been appointed as Assistant Sports Organisers in the General Education Department.

As a result, when the notification for 250 posts from 2020 to 2024 is issued, these five positions will be excluded from the list, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)