Arsenal will be facing Dinamo Zagreb in the penultimate matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage phase. The Gunners have done well in Europe so far and they occupy the fifth spot in the points table with four wins, a draw and a loss. Mikel Arteta knows a win this evening guarantees a top eight finish for the club and hence he will want his squad to be up for it. They are struggling in the title race with Liverpool in the English Premier League and hence will want to give themselves a chance for continental glory. Opponents Dinamo Zagreb are managed by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro and his first big clash sees him face the Gunners. Arsenal Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

William Saliba will once again be missing in action for Arsenal due to a muscle problem. Riccardo Calafiori and Ethan Nwaneri are back training with the first team and will be pushing for gametime here. Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard make up the front three for the Gunners. Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino should make up the numbers in midfield.

Dinamo Zagreb will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Sandro Kulenovic as the lone striker. Nathanael Mbuku, Luka Stojkovic and Marko Pjaca will be involved in the final third, supporting their forward. Marko Rog and Lukas Kacavenda will sit back and try and shield the backline.

When is Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

In a must-win match, Real Madrid will take on RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 23. The Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium, London, England and it is slated to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Real Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb online viewing options, read below. Teenager Arrested in Probe of Online Abuse of Arsenal Forward Kai Havertz’s Wife Sophia Havertz.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Arsenal create plenty of chances at home and should find a way to win this game.

