Kolkata, Jan 22: Indian bowlers produced a clinical performance to bowl England out for 132 in their first T20 International here on Wednesday.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (3/23) was the most successful Indian bowler while seamer Arshdeep Singh (2/17), Axar Patel (2/22) and Hardik Pandya (2/42) chipped in with two wickets apiece after captain Suryakumar Yadav invited England to bat first. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone Get Dismissed Cheaply During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

For England, captain Jos Buttler played a lone hand with 68 off 44 balls while Harry Brook and Jofra Archer contributed 17 and 12 respectively. All the other England batters struggled, scoring in single-digit figures.

Brief Scores:

England: 132 all out in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 68; Varun Chakaravarthy 3/23, Arshdeep Singh 2/17, Axar Patel 2/22, Hardik Pandya 2/42).

