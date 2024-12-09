Gqeberha [South Africa], December 9 (ANI): South Africa's seasoned spinner Keshav Maharaj established himself as one of the most deadliest bowlers for the Proteas in the fourth innings of a Test match after his match-winning spell in the second match against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm orthodox spinner spun Sri Lanka completly out of the race for victory with a five-wicket haul to secure a series whitewash for South Africa over the Asian side.

Also Read | PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024, Durban Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs South Africa Match at Kingsmead.

This was Maharaj's fourth five-wicket haul in the 4th innings of a Test match, only one short of legendary Dale Steyn's tally of five. He has now drawn level with Hugh Tayfield, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada for four five-wicket hauls in the 4th innings.

Overall, in 25 matches Maharaj has picked up 59 wickets, averaging 17.76 with a bowling strike rate of 35.5. His magical spell helped South Africa seal a thumping 109-run victory over Sri Lanka, completing a 2-0 series whitewash.

Also Read | Ben Curran, Brother of England Cricket Stars Sam and Tom, Called Up by Zimbabwe For ODI Series Against Afghanistan.

Heading into the final day of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka, the match hung in the balance. Sri Lanka needed 143 runs to level the series, while South Africa stood just five wickets away from a clean sweep.

However, Sri Lanka failed to overcome the spirited bowling display from South African bowlers and ended up suffering a series defeat against the Proteas.

Following the victory, South Africa climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a point percentage of 63.33 per cent and dethroned Australia.

With South Africa at the top, they have fortified their chances of making it into the WTC final next year in London.

India, who recently suffered an emphatic 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide against Australia slipped to the third spot with a points percentage of 57.29 per cent. Australia sit in the second spot with a points percentage of 60.71 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)