Pakistan will be back in action in the T20Is as they will take on South Africa in a three-match series starting from December 10. Pakistan are coming out of a series victory against Zimbabwe and will be looking to extend that winning run now that they have Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi joining the squad as well. Although Salman Agha did well with the new faces in the squad, now there is a good mix of youth and experience in the Pakistan squad as they start the South Africa tour. The hosts on the other hand, are simultaneously playing in two different format. PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match in Durban.

The South Africa vs Pakistan T20I series starts immediately after the red-ball game against Sri Lanka got over and as a result Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, and Marco Jansen are rested. Heinrich Klaasen will lead them in the series and the series will provide a platform to the likes of Andile Simelane, Ottneil Bartmaan, Donovan Ferreira and Matthew Breetzke. It will be an interesting series and fans are excited for the action. Fans eager to know whether rain will disrupt the SA vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 will get the entire information here.

Durban Weather Live

Unfortunately, there is a high chance that rain will disrupt the game during the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2024 on December 10. There is 43-52% chances of precipitation during the duration of the game and it means there might be interruptions if not a washout. The entire day is going to be partially cloudy. Humidity will be high around 84-85% and the start of the game can also be delayed if there is rain beforehand. ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Points Table Updated: South Africa Dethrones Australia From Number One Spot.

Kingsmead Pitch Report

The Kingsmead pitch is renowned for favouring bowlers, particularly seamers who benefit from extra movement due to surface moisture. But lately the surfaces in South Africa during T20Is have been batting friendly. In the last match played at the venue, India successfully scored 200 and India's spinners came into play in the second innings choking South Africa. So overall it is a very balanced pitch with everything for everyone.

