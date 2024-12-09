Harare (Zimbabwe), Dec 9 (AP) Zimbabwe has called up Ben Curran, brother of England cricket stars Sam and Tom Curran, for this month's one-day series at home to Afghanistan.

Two months ago, the 28-year-old batsman announced his willingness to play for the country, following in the footsteps of his late Zimbabwean-born father Kevin Curran.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami Stars With the Bat, Clocks 139 Kmph As He Powers Bengal to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal With 3-Run Victory Over Chandigarh, Star Pacer Looks Fit Enough For Australia.

“Curran earns his place following stellar performances in domestic cricket," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on Monday.

Ben Curran was born in Northampton when his father, one of Zimbabwe's best players, was performing on the English county circuit.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, December 9: Drew McIntyre in Action, Gunther To Confront Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley Takes On Raquel Rodriguez, Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Resumes and Other Exciting Events on Monday Night RAW.

His brothers, who were also born outside their father's homeland, went on to represent England despite all three siblings being raised in Zimbabwe.

Curran is now likely to feature in two tests against Afghanistan on Boxing Day and in the New Year. The ODI series begins in Harare on December 17.

With Zimbabwe set to tour England in 2025, history could be made next year, brothers playing against each other. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)