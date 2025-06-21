Sports News | Khalin Joshi Equals Course Record to Move into Top-three

Marrakech (Morocco), Jun 21 (PTI) India's Khalin Joshi matched the course record as he shot 9-under 63 to move into third position after day two of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech here.

Joshi, who carded 1-under 71 on the first day, is now 10-under at the Samanah Golf Club.

Indian-American Varun Chopra (67-66) shared the lead with Moroccan Ayoub Lguirati (67-66) at 11-under after two rounds.

Joshi made 10 birdies in his round and looked good to set a course record before he had his only bogey of the day -- on the 18th -- as his shot landed in a bunker.

The other Indian in the top-10 is Karandeep Kochhar, who shot 5-under 67 to move up the leaderboard to tied ninth with a total of seven under.

Ajeetesh Sandhu played a round of 2-under 70 to move up one position into tied 12th and has a total of six under.

Rahil Gangjee and Arjun Sharma are placed tied-36th with a 36-hole score of three under.

Gangjee played a second round of 5-under 67, while Sharma played 4-under 68. Aman Raj also made the cut, shooting a 5-under 67 to move into tied 49th with a two-day total of two under.

S Chikkarangappa (75-69) and Pukhraj Singh Gill (76-72) missed the cut.

First day leader, Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij struggled on day two as he shot 1-over 73 to slip to tied fourth and has a two day total of eight under.

