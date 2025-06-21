Sports News | Khalin Joshi Equals Course Record to Move into Top-three

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India's Khalin Joshi matched the course record as he shot 9-under 63 to move into third position after day two of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech here.

Agency News PTI| Jun 21, 2025 04:56 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Khalin Joshi Equals Course Record to Move into Top-three

Marrakech (Morocco), Jun 21 (PTI) India's Khalin Joshi matched the course record as he shot 9-under 63 to move into third position after day two of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech here.

Joshi, who carded 1-under 71 on the first day, is now 10-under at the Samanah Golf Club.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami's Childhood Coach Badruddin Siddiqui Lauds India's Next Generation of Cricketers, Says 'It's Heartening To See the Younger Players Taking Responsibility'.

Indian-American Varun Chopra (67-66) shared the lead with Moroccan Ayoub Lguirati (67-66) at 11-under after two rounds.

Joshi made 10 birdies in his round and looked good to set a course record before he had his only bogey of the day -- on the 18th -- as his shot landed in a bunker.

Also Read | Manchester United Midfielder Toby Collyer Vows To Give 100% for Red Devils in 2025-26 Season.

The other Indian in the top-10 is Karandeep Kochhar, who shot 5-under 67 to move up the leaderboard to tied ninth with a total of seven under.

Ajeetesh Sandhu played a round of 2-under 70 to move up one position into tied 12th and has a total of six under.

Rahil Gangjee and Arjun Sharma are placed tied-36th with a 36-hole score of three under.

Gangjee played a second round of 5-under 67, while Sharma played 4-under 68. Aman Raj also made the cut, shooting a 5-under 67 to move into tied 49th with a two-day total of two under.

S Chikkarangappa (75-69) and Pukhraj Singh Gill (76-72) missed the cut.

First day leader, Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij struggled on day two as he shot 1-over 73 to slip to tied fourth and has a two day total of eight under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Centuries Put India on Top IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Centuries Put India on Top
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | Khalin Joshi Equals Course Record to Move into Top-three

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India's Khalin Joshi matched the course record as he shot 9-under 63 to move into third position after day two of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech here.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 21, 2025 04:56 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Khalin Joshi Equals Course Record to Move into Top-three

    Marrakech (Morocco), Jun 21 (PTI) India's Khalin Joshi matched the course record as he shot 9-under 63 to move into third position after day two of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech here.

    Joshi, who carded 1-under 71 on the first day, is now 10-under at the Samanah Golf Club.

    Also Read | Mohammed Shami's Childhood Coach Badruddin Siddiqui Lauds India's Next Generation of Cricketers, Says 'It's Heartening To See the Younger Players Taking Responsibility'.

    Indian-American Varun Chopra (67-66) shared the lead with Moroccan Ayoub Lguirati (67-66) at 11-under after two rounds.

    Joshi made 10 birdies in his round and looked good to set a course record before he had his only bogey of the day -- on the 18th -- as his shot landed in a bunker.

    Also Read | Manchester United Midfielder Toby Collyer Vows To Give 100% for Red Devils in 2025-26 Season.

    The other Indian in the top-10 is Karandeep Kochhar, who shot 5-under 67 to move up the leaderboard to tied ninth with a total of seven under.

    Ajeetesh Sandhu played a round of 2-under 70 to move up one position into tied 12th and has a total of six under.

    Rahil Gangjee and Arjun Sharma are placed tied-36th with a 36-hole score of three under.

    Gangjee played a second round of 5-under 67, while Sharma played 4-under 68. Aman Raj also made the cut, shooting a 5-under 67 to move into tied 49th with a two-day total of two under.

    S Chikkarangappa (75-69) and Pukhraj Singh Gill (76-72) missed the cut.

    First day leader, Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij struggled on day two as he shot 1-over 73 to slip to tied fourth and has a two day total of eight under.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    box office collection kuberaa
    5000+K+ searches
    icici hdfc merger talks parekh kochhar
    5000+K+ searches
    ttd
    5000+K+ searches
    28 years later cillian murphy
    500+K+ searches
    bayern munich vs boca juniors
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results