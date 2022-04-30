Panaji, Apr 30 (PTI) Goa will participate in table tennis, swimming and badminton in the Under-14 category in the upcoming Khelo India Games 2022, state Sports Minister Govind Gaude said on Saturday.

Also Read | Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Coaching for the three disciplines would start on May 30 or before June 10, and the Goa Tourism Development Corporation's Tourist Residency at Miramar would be converted into a "residence academy" for the players, he said after interacting with players and their parents.

Also Read | GT vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: David Miller, Rahul Tewatia Hand Gujarat Titans Yet Another Win As Team Nears Playoff Berth.

"The training would be undertaken at Campal Ground, a facility owned by the sports department. Coaches have been selected along with wardens and other staff. Since many of the players are not from Panaji, we will accommodate them in schools here so that they don't lose an academic year," the minister said.

He said, like police, other departments must also have sports quota for players who have participated in national and international levels.

The sports department will construct 'Youth Academy' within a year's time with all sporting facilities, Gaude said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)