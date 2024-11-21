New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Bihar will host the Khelo India Youth Games and Para Games for the first time in April next year, the sports ministry said here on Thursday.

For the first time both the Games will be held in the lines of the Summer Olympics.

Also Read | India vs Australia Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Australia to Beat India in 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The Para Games will follow the Youth Games with a gap of 10-15 days.

The first edition of the Para Games was held here last year.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Bihar successfully hosted the recently-concluded women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, where India beat China 1-0 to retain the continental title.

"Bihar has recently showcased its capability to host major sporting events," said sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The ministry said Bihar is an "integral part of plans to develop infrastructure and provide support to athletes from the grassroots level".

"Talent development is at the heart of the Khelo India Programme and Bihar is also a major beneficiary of the Department of Sports' developmental programmes," the statement read.

"There are 38 Khelo India Centres in Bihar and one Khelo India State Centre of Excellence catering to athletes at all levels. In addition to this, there are three SAI Training Centres," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)