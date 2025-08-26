Kho Kho has been making a name for itself in the Americas too. (Photo: KKFI)

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): In the dynamic tapestry of America's sports culture, an indigenous game having its roots in South Asia is carving a distinctive niche for itself, finding surprising resonance in countries like the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru. Once a cultural curiosity, Kho Kho is now becoming a purposeful grassroots movement, powered by educators, diaspora communities, and growing international recognition.

What began as isolated local efforts is steadily transforming into a regional phenomenon, one that unites diverse geographies under a common goal: to embed Kho Kho into the sporting DNA of the Americas.

For instance, in the United States, where sports like tag and dodgeball are culturally familiar, Kho Kho is gaining traction, particularly in areas with large Indian-origin populations. The USA Kho Kho Federation has helped establish state-level teams, with California, New Jersey, and Georgia serving as key centres for development, as per a Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) press release.

-A Regional Movement Takes Root

The turning point came in 2024, when four teams from the Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and the USA, made their debut at the Kho Kho World Cup in India. Their participation marked more than just a symbolic gesture, it signaled a new chapter for the sport outside its traditional strongholds. As coaches, players, and federation representatives returned home from the World Cup, they did so with renewed vision and strategic goals for the development of sport in their respective countries.

"I definitely believe Kho Kho has the potential to become part of more multi-nation events in the future," said Evan Couchot, President of the United States Kho Kho Association (USKKA). "The game has a strong foundation to continue growing, and interest will only expand worldwide."

From that momentum, a regional vision has begun to take shape--one where Kho Kho is no longer just a game alien to the land, but rather a sport being localised, adapted, and scaled.

-Introducing a New Sport to a Competitive Landscape

In the Americas, sports culture is deeply ingrained, but often revolves around globally dominant games like basketball, football, volleyball, and motorsports. Introducing Kho Kho, virtually unknown in most parts of Latin and North America, requires passion and persistence.

For Ricardo Acuna in Argentina, a veteran physical educator and the head of the National Alternative Sports Council, Kho Kho has been part of his work since 1999. "Argentina is largely driven by hegemonic sports, but Kho Kho has consistently surprised us with its appeal. Every introduction brings enthusiastic reception," he shares.

In Brazil, coach-led programs have introduced Kho Kho to more than 20 schools, using physical education classes as a foundation. It is being used as a practical example in training sessions for PE professionals, expanding organically through the national school network.

In Peru, the sport is in its formative phase. According to Carol Ann Flores, President of the Peruvian Federation of Kho Kho, while formal structures are yet to develop, there is growing awareness, and the national association is working to integrate Kho Kho into sports education programs. The long-term vision is to introduce the sport in rural areas where agility-based games already thrive.

-Why Is it Catching On

Across all four countries, Kho Kho's appeal lies in its accessibility and intensity. It requires minimal equipment, thrives in small or shared spaces, and introduces students to both individual agility and team strategy. Coaches in Brazil, the U.S., Argentina, and Peru all note that once children experience a few sessions, their enthusiasm takes over.

*In Argentina, Kho Kho has reached all 24 provinces through alternative sports training caravans, and a National Kho Kho League is launching soon.

*Brazil has trained over 450 PE professionals and introduced more than 5,000 students to the sport. Coaches have worked closely with universities and schools to make Kho Kho a part of structured curriculum modules.

*In the U.S., weekend coaching camps, school exhibitions, and diaspora tournaments are laying the groundwork for a national talent pipeline.

(Peru is focusing on awareness-building and coach education, with efforts underway to align with South American sporting federations for potential regional tournaments.

-Shared Challenges, Shared Solutions

Despite its promise, the path forward isn't without hurdles. Some of the most pressing challenges include:

*Lack of dedicated courts and posts, many sessions are held on basketball or volleyball courts.

*Limited funding for travel and exposure, especially for coaches and players attending training in India.

*Language accessibility, with a shortage of localised training resources in Spanish and Portuguese.

There is also the challenge of low public awareness outside of Indian-origin communities, particularly in North America. To counter this, coaches across the region are calling for greater international support, both financially and logistically.

"We were extremely grateful for the financial support provided by KKFI and IKKF," noted Couchot. "As a new organisation, our ability to host events and do outreach is limited. But we are actively seeking partnerships with U.S. corporations and school networks."

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and the International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF) have already stepped in with online coaching resources and partial travel subsidies. However, sustained growth will require deeper collaboration with national sports ministries, corporate sponsors, and regional athletic associations.

-The Road Ahead: Continental Collaboration and Global Vision

A common vision across all four countries is the establishment of continental Kho Kho tournaments, such as a Pan-American Championship or South American League. Coaches believe that structured regional competition is vital not just for visibility but also for player development and long-term legitimacy.

The hope is that such events will eventually create a pathway for participation in global multi-sport competitions, including the Commonwealth Games, Continental Games, and eventually even the Olympic ecosystem.

"With strategic support, Kho Kho has all the characteristics to be part of the global competitive framework," said Acuna. "It is fast, tactical, accessible, and culturally rich," added Acuna.

-An Indigenous Sport with a Global Future

From the schoolyards of São Paulo to the teacher caravans of Patagonia, and from California's community gyms to rural classrooms in Lima, Kho Kho is no longer just a subcontinent export. It's becoming a truly continental sport, shaped by the commitment and creativity of educators across the Americas.

What unites Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and the U.S. is not just their newfound love for Kho Kho, but their determination to make it last. As this regional story unfolds, the Americas are not just adopting Kho Kho, they're helping to reshape its global future. (ANI)

