Paris, Apr 23 (AP) Three-time Olympic middle-distance champion Faith Kipyegon will try to become the first woman to run the mile in under four minutes this summer.

Her sponsor Nike said Wednesday that Kipyegon will attempt the history-making feat on June 26 at the Stade Charléty in Paris.

She won her third straight Olympic 1,500-meter title in Paris last year.

Kipyegon is the current women's mile record holder, clocking four minutes, 7.64 seconds at a Monaco track meet in 2023 to best the mark of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019, also at Monaco.

Now she plans to make history.

“I'm a three-time Olympic champion. I've achieved World Championship titles," the 30-year-old Kipyegon said in a statement released by Nike. "I thought, What else? Why not dream outside the box?” (AP)

