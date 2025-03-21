New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Former Zimbabwean Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry has become the new President and the first woman to lead the International Olympic Committee in its 131-year history. She was recently seen attending the India vs. Australia semi-final match during the Champions Trophy 2025, in Dubai, on the invitation of ICC Chairman Jay Shah, a press release said.

Shah, who is known for his visionary steps to bring transformative changes in cricket, including pay parity and women empowerment, was seen sharing cricketing knowledge with Coventry during the match.

During the press conference on the IOC President announcement, Coventry vouched for gender equality within the Olympic Movement. With Jay Shah leading reformations in cricket and cricket debuting in the LA28, the partnership between Jay Shah and the newly-elected IOC President Kirsty Coventry, would be very crucial.

Shah also posted on his X handle. "Congratulations and best wishes to newly-elected IOC President @KirstyCoventry, an honour thoroughly deserved and something I'm humbled to have been present for in Greece after hosting you at the @ICC #ChampionsTrophy. I look forward to working with you and your team on cricket's inclusion in the @LA28Games - and beyond."

India won the Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand. Coming to the semi-final match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six).

Carey was there till the 48th over, until a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock. Australia was eventually skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia. (ANI)

