Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 28 (ANI): Indian athlete Kishore Jena clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at Sri Lanka National Athletics meet on Friday.

Kishore Jena won the gold medal with a personal best throw of 84.38m. On the other hand, Shivpal Singh secured the silver medal with the best throw of 77.36m.

Sports Association of India (Sai) took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate both athletes for their success in the Athletics meet.

Last week, Jena bagged a gold medal at the Lebanon Athletics Championships 2023 in Beirut. The Indian athlete achieved a distance of 78.96m to clinch the gold medal. He failed to get past his personal best distance of 82.87, which he achieved in Bhubaneshwar last month.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Shivpal Singh won the silver with a 73.34m throw. Seven men competed in the men’s javelin event. Nabil Al-Akoumi was third with 59.79m

While in the Women's javelin throw event, Annu Rani recorded a best throw of 55.32m to top the six-woman field. Even though, her effort was far from her national record-setting mark of 63.82m which she achieved last year.

Annu Rani has not crossed the 60m mark in four competitions since the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, where she won the bronze medal.

Annu Rani’s distance at Lebanon Athletics Championships was more than double of what silver medallist Lynn Nader (26.48m) managed to achieve. (ANI)

