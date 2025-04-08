Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Placed sixth in the points table, LSG hold a 3-2 lead over the fifth-placed defending champions KKR in their bilateral history.

KKR made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Spencer Johnson in place of Moeen Ali. LSG made no change.

Teams:

KKR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi. PTI

