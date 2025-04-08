Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League. You can check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard here. Hosts KKR look to be back at their feet after a big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. They would like to continue with this momentum. LSG are also going at the same pace, as both sides are here after two wins and two losses in their IPL 2025 matches so far. KKR vs LSG IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are being led by a new captain Ajinkya Rahane, and it has not been an entirely smooth road for the skipper. They lost the IPL 2025 campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, then won against Rajasthan Royals, then lost again against Mumbai Indians, and earned a victory in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The side needs to show some consistency and try to bag two consecutive wins.

Lucknow Super Giants, under their new captain Rishabh Pant have also not been that good. They too won in the same pattern as KKR and will be looking to win this one, a rescheduled fixture, as the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 was first scheduled for April 6, 2025.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan.