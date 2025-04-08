We are at the halfway mark in this contest and Lucknow Super Giants have the upper hand big time here. KKR bowlers have failed to contain the boundaries and the runs are flowing freely here on both sides of the wicket. If this continues, KKR are staring at a massive total here.
Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram with both the players cashing in on their opportunities to find the boundaries. They also have rotated the strike pretty well and KKR seem to be out of ideas at this point. KKR will desperately look for a wicket as this partnership can turn out be fatal one for them.
Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram have given Lucknow Super Giants a fiery start in this contest. KKR need a way to find a wicket soon or else this game can slip away in quick time if these batters get set on this pitch.
LSG have scored 20 runs in three overs with Vaibhav Arora bowling really well here. Mitchell Marsh has found it easier to attack Spencer Johnson instead.
Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have opened the innings for LSG and only three runs have come off the first over bowled by Vaibhav Arora. It is a nice start for KKR and both the LSG batters will look to capitalise on the next five overs.
Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has completed 100 IPL matches and he is presented with a special jersey as well. The all-rounder is familiar with the Eden Gardens, having played for KKR in the past.
𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐲 💯
Shardul Thakur steps into his 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th #TATAIPL match 👏👏
He receives a momentous jersey from #LSG mentor Zaheer Khan 👌#KKRvLSG | @imShard pic.twitter.com/G7jA3exxvE— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2025
KKR Playing XI vs LSG: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
See LSG's playing XI vs KKR: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and his side will bowl first in the match against Lucknow Super Giants. Spencer Johnson has returned to KKR's playing XI in place of Moeen Ali.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League. You can check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard here. Hosts KKR look to be back at their feet after a big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. They would like to continue with this momentum. LSG are also going at the same pace, as both sides are here after two wins and two losses in their IPL 2025 matches so far. KKR vs LSG IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard
The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are being led by a new captain Ajinkya Rahane, and it has not been an entirely smooth road for the skipper. They lost the IPL 2025 campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, then won against Rajasthan Royals, then lost again against Mumbai Indians, and earned a victory in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The side needs to show some consistency and try to bag two consecutive wins.
Lucknow Super Giants, under their new captain Rishabh Pant have also not been that good. They too won in the same pattern as KKR and will be looking to win this one, a rescheduled fixture, as the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 was first scheduled for April 6, 2025. KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants.
KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan.