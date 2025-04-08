Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chennai Super Kings are in a spot of bother in the Indian Premier League with the five-time champions languishing at the 9th spot in the league. The Yellow Army have lost three games in a row and their form looks shaky at the moment. The team management is failing to get the best out of players with alterations in the batting order further creating challenges. Opponents Punjab on the other hand are fourth in the points table with two wins and a loss. Their defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals came in as a surprise as they looked unstoppable until that point. Punjab Kings versus the Chennai Super Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings for Punjab and the duo need to provide a platform for the middle order to cash in. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell are power hitters and they can score quickly in the middle phases of the innings. Lockie Ferguson is an experienced pacer in the side, tailor-made for picking up wickets in T20 cricket.

Anshul Kamboj is likely to get a place in the playing eleven for Chennai with Mukesh Choudhary dropping out. MS Dhoni is struggling to accelerate out there in the middle and that is hampering the chases for Chennai. Their top order consisting of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad is out of form and that does not help either. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

When is PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 8. The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD Hindi, Star Sports 2/2 HD Tamil, Star Sports 2/2 HD Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. For the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs CSK Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs CSK live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Punjab look the more balanced of the two teams and expect them to secure a routine win here.

