Visakhapatnam, Apr 3 (PTI) The seasoned Sunil Narine and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck scintillating half-centuries to power Kolkata Knight Riders to an imposing 272 for seven against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Narine blasted 85 in a mere 39 balls while the 18-year-old Raghuvanshi smashed his way to 54 off 27 deliveries, as the DC bowlers ran for cover.

Also Read | Angkrish Raghuvanshi Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About KKR's Batting Sensation in IPL 2024.

Andre Russell blazed away to 41 in just 19 balls while Rinku Singh made 26 in eight balls, continuing KKR's dominance through the innings.

Brief scores:

Also Read | Arsenal vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 272/7 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 85, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 54, Andre Russell 41; Anrich Nortje 3/59). PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)