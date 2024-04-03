Arsenal will be facing Luton Town at the Emirates, looking to return to winning ways following a crucial draw away against Manchester City. The game are coming thick and fast in the English Premier League as the title race hots up between Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City. The Gunners are currently second behind Liverpool with 65 points from 29 games. A win here could see them go top albeit temporarily. Mikel Arteta is doing a wonderful job in charge of the club as he has galvanised a side with the potential to champion material. Opponents Luton Town are have dropped to the relegation zone following yet another defeat. They are winless in their last five games and need swift reversal in form. Arsenal versus Luton Town will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:00 AM IST. Raphael Varane Opens Up on the Hazards of Concussions, Manchester United Star Advises Seven-Year-Old Son to Avoid Headers in Football.

Gabriel Martinelli is likely to miss this game as Mikel Arteta readies the Brazilian winger for the Champions League clash. Kai Havertz will be the central striker with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus on the flanks. Thomas Partey plays as the defensive midfielder, allowing Declan Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard to venture forward and support the attack.

Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty, and Tahith Chong will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for Luton Town. Albert Sambi Lokonga is not eligible to face his parent club and will likely be replaced by Jordan Clark. Ross Barkley is their key player, helping the team with a swift transition from the back to the forward line. West Ham 1–1 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen, Kurt Zouma Combine To Secure Point Against Spurs.

When is Arsenal vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will host Luton Town in the Premier League 2023-24 on Thursday, April 4. The Arsenal vs Luton Town match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it will start at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Luton Town match on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV Channel. For more viewing options for Arsenal vs Luton Town, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Luton Town football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal at home make up for a very strong team and they should secure an easy win here.

