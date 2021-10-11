Sharjah, Oct 11 (PTI) Electing to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 138 for seven against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL eliminator here on Monday.

Skipper Virat Kohli made a 33-ball 39 while his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal contributed 21 runs.

Also Read | RCB 138/7 in 20 Overs | RCB vs KKR, Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021, Eliminator: Bangalore Set 139-Run Target For Kolkata.

Spinner Sunil Narine rocked the RCB batting order with a four-wicket haul while Lockie Ferguson dismissed two batsmen.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Netherlands vs Gibraltar Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 138 for 7 in 20 overs (V Kohli 39, D Padikkal 21; S Narine 4/21, L Ferguson 2/30).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)