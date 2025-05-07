Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders scored 179 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 48 while Andre Russell and Manish Pandey chipped in with 38 and 36 not out respectively after KKR opted to bat first.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler with four wickets.

Brief Scores:

KKR: 179 for 6 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 48, Andre Russell 38, Manish Pandey 36 not out; Noor Ahmad 4/31).

